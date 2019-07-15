Cindy Marie McCoy 1965 - 2019

Longtime Advocate for Animal Welfare

MOHAWK - Cindy Marie (Haraschak) McCoy, age 54, of Decker Rd., Mohawk, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, after a long illness.

She was born on May 26, 1965, in Reading, PA, the daughter of Henry P. Haraschak and Joan (Vangroski) Haraschak. Cindy graduated from Wilson High School, Mount Aloysius College and Dominican College. She worked for many years as an occupational therapist. On July 9, 1994, she was married to Richard "Rich" McCoy, in PA.

Cindy was a longtime advocate for animal welfare, rescuing and saving many dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs and numerous other animals in need.

She will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and four-legged companions. She is in a better place now, free from the pain and suffering that she encountered here. "Live cruelty free".

Surviving family members include her loving husband, Rich McCoy; her father and mother, Henry and Joan Haraschak; two brothers, Gary Haraschak and Henry Haraschak.

In keeping with Cindy's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services held.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Cindy, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to H.A.L.O., 72 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365.

Cindy's final arrangements are entrusted to her friend and Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, 102 West St., Ilion, NY 13357 (315-895-7722). Published in Times Telegram from July 15 to July 16, 2019