Claire A. Estey 1924 - 2019

LITTLE FALLS - Claire A. Estey, 95, of Porteus Street, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. Her family was by her side and they would like to thank the hospital for their care.

She was born on March 4, 1924, in Little Falls, a daughter of the late Orion and Nora (Murphy) LeGrand. She was educated in local schools. Claire lived in the Little Falls area her whole life. She was of the Catholic faith, a dedicated member of the Holy Family Parish and the church Rosarians. Her marriage to her sweetheart, Vernon C. Estey, Sr., took place on August 13, 1949, in Little Falls, a blessed union of nearly seventy years. At one time, Claire worked with Melrose Slipper.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Vernon, Sr.; children, Vernon, Jr. (Teresa), Robert, Sheila Pierce (Gary) and Patricia Hilligas (Eric), all of Little Falls and Timothy (Gail), of Oppenheim; her sister, Betty Foster, of Ilion; a special ex-daughter-in-law, Rebecca Edick Estey; thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Dennis, Jack, Jim and Roger LeGrand; and a brother, Robert.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., from The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street in Little Falls. Interment will be in Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls.

Calling hours at the Enea Family Funeral Home will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m.

Donations, in memory of Claire, may be considered to Holy Family Parish. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.

Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019