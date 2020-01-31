|
|
Clarence L. Masle 1929 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Clarence L. Masle, 90, of Murphy Road in the Town of Manheim, passed away, in peace filled surroundings in the comfort of his home, on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, with beloved family always at his side.
Born on May 31, 1929, in Little Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Jennie (Skoff) Masle. He graduated from Little Falls High School, Class of 1947. Clarence entered the Army in November 1950 (Korean War), stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1952. Under the GI Bill he graduated from carpentry school. He worked as a union carpenter for many local contractors including Scialdo & Sons. He retired in 1992 from CJ Burgess & Son, Canajoharie. Clarence was a 50 year plus member of Carpenter's Union Local #277.
His marriage to Natalie Boni took place May 4, 1963, at St. Joseph's Church, Little Falls.
Clarence took great pride in his home and loved his large vegetable garden and helping his family with carpentry projects. He was a lifetime member of the Little Falls VFW Post and a proud member of the Slovenian Home where we always saw him bartending at the semi-annual parties. And, when the Polka music started, he and his wife, Natalie, danced until the wee hours!
He is survived by his loving family: his wife, of nearly 57 years, Natalie; his children, Lawrence (Astrid) Masle, of Bloemendaal, the Netherlands, Kathleen (Frank) Fox, of Little Falls and Nanette (Bruce) Weakley, of Poland, NY; his grandchildren, Alex, Ashley and Andrew Fox and Adrian and Mitchell Masle; his sisters, Emma Hart and Dorothy Preston; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Cotter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Helen and Elsie Masle; and brothers-in-law, Charles Hart and Robert Preston.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Holy Family Parish, corner of East Main & John Streets, Little Falls, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon James Bower. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to the services on this day only as there are to be no calling hours, per the wishes of Clarence. Interment will take place later this year at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, with Military Honors.
In lieu of floral offerings, it is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Clarence be considered to the Herkimer Region College & Career Scholarship Foundation and mailed in his memory to 352 Gros Boulevard, Herkimer, New York 13350 or Holy Family Parish, 763 East Main St., Little Falls, NY 13365. There will be an opportunity to obtain envelopes at the Mass on February 8th as well and they are always available at the Enea Family Funeral Home.
Thank you for the wonderful care his nurse, Kasandra Lebert, gave him and his neighbors, John and Patricia Ehlinger and Daryl and Kathy Wright, for all the help they have given.
Clarence had established all his arrangements with his friend, Harry J. Enea, assisted by Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page has been established in his honor at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020