Colleen A. LaVenture 1959 - 2019
ILION - Miss Colleen A. LaVenture, of 46 West River Drive, Ilion, passed away at the age of 60, early Christmas morning, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, peacefully, at her home where she received tender loving care.
She was born on May 25, 1959, in Herkimer, a daughter of the late Shirley Harris and LeRoy G. LaVenture. She spent much wonderful time with the ARC, Herkimer, particularly the Gail W. Brown Center. She was always supported by her dedicated family and her mom's spirituality and lifetime of care was an inspiration to all. Colleen always enjoyed long rides with her mom and her very dear friend, Ihor Senyzyn. Mom and Colleen would have the best time shopping, going to dinner, the movies and especially theatrical plays.
"Those we love don't always go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed so very dear."
She is survived by her loving siblings, Michael and Lynn LaVenture, of Chadwicks, Sharon and John Kinney, of Herkimer, Richard and Sandy LaVenture, of Herkimer, Chris LaVenture and Wendy Farrell, of Brewerton and Cindy and Carney Cooper, of Mohawk; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley and her father, LeRoy.
A memorial life celebration service for close and immediate family will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at The Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, in Herkimer, with Deacon Ron Ste-Marie, officiating. A spring graveside interment service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer. There are no calling hours.
The family is very thankful for the staff at 46 West River Drive, in Ilion, for the care extended, the Gail W. Brown Center for a lifetime of service and to Hospice for their compassion and professionalism during this difficult time.
Arrangements are with Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019