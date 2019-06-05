|
Constance G. (Connie) Markey 1944 - 2019
HERKIMER - Constance G. (Connie) Markey, 74, of Herkimer, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, NY, after a short, but hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born on September 14, 1944, in Mohawk, NY, the daughter of the late Conrad and Thelma (Harter) Barnett. Connie was a graduate of Ilion High School.
Her marriage to William J. Markey, Jr., took place on March 31, 1967 at St. Francis de Sales Church in Herkimer, NY.
Connie was last employed at the former Tri-Valley Cleaners in Herkimer. At one time, she worked at the former Herkimer Chief Markets. Her greatest job, though, was as a full-time mother, raising her four children.
A woman devoted to her family, Connie's life was centered around her loved ones. She enjoyed nature and found much relaxation and enjoyment camping with her husband, Bill, at the West Canada Creek Campsites. Connie had a caring heart for all animals, especially her grand-dogs. She was an avid sports fan, with her favorites being the New York Yankees, Syracuse Orangemen and NASCAR.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, William (Bill); a daughter, Mary Susan (Sue) DeNinno and husband, Randy, of Herkimer; three sons, Jeffrey A. Markey, of Herkimer, William (Bill) E. Markey, Sr., of Herkimer and Brian J. Markey and wife, Beth, of Schuyler; four grandchildren, Billy Markey, Cody Markey, Rudy DeNinno and Tyler DeNinno; in-laws, James and Donna Markey; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Connie's wishes, Graveside Services at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from June 5 to June 6, 2019