Cornelia M. "Connie" Rohacek 1927 - 2020
Longtime Little Falls Resident
LITTLE FALLS - Cornelia M. "Connie" Rohacek, age 93, of Monroe Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing, Little Falls.
Connie was born on March 15, 1927 in Kingston, NY, daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Haponski and was united in marriage with John Rohacek, who preceded her in death in 2003. They were married in 1948 in New Hampshire.
She was last employed with Great American Supermarket, Little Falls. She was also employed by P & C and Loblaws.
Connie loved collecting cobalt blue glass and enjoyed knitting and assembling jig-saw puzzles. Her favorite moments were spent on Sundays surrounded by her loving family members.
Survivors include her devoted children: sons, Gary Rohacek and his wife, Doreen, of Little Falls and Brian Rohacek, of Little Falls; daughter, Karen Malone and her husband, Jim, also of Little Falls; and daughter-in-law, Joanne Dickenson. Also surviving are her siblings, Jackie, Doris, Joan and Edward; her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and in-laws, Florence Rohacek and Mildred Koziol. Connie also leaves her special "daughter", Mary Mosher.
She was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Bruce Rohacek, on July 8, 2010 and Joe Dickenson, in November of 2016; her daughter, Elaine Rohacek, in 1955; cherished grandson, Eric Rohacek, on January 3, 2006; and her daughter-in-law, Kim Rohacek, on December 26, 2013. She was also predeceased by her great-grandchildren, Harper Rose Malone, in 2018 and Reagan Grace Gorinshek, in 2019; and ten siblings.
The Rohacek family would like to offer their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Alpine Rehab and Nursing Facility for the love and compassion offered to Connie.
Connie and her family's care has been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
In keeping with her wishes, there are no services. Private interment will take place in Wilcox Cemetery, Little Falls.
To offer a note of condolence to the Rohacek family visit mohawkvalleyfunerals.com
