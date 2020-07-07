1/1
Cornelia M. "Connie" Rohacek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelia M. "Connie" Rohacek 1927 - 2020
Longtime Little Falls Resident
LITTLE FALLS - Cornelia M. "Connie" Rohacek, age 93, of Monroe Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing, Little Falls.
Connie was born on March 15, 1927 in Kingston, NY, daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Haponski and was united in marriage with John Rohacek, who preceded her in death in 2003. They were married in 1948 in New Hampshire.
She was last employed with Great American Supermarket, Little Falls. She was also employed by P & C and Loblaws.
Connie loved collecting cobalt blue glass and enjoyed knitting and assembling jig-saw puzzles. Her favorite moments were spent on Sundays surrounded by her loving family members.
Survivors include her devoted children: sons, Gary Rohacek and his wife, Doreen, of Little Falls and Brian Rohacek, of Little Falls; daughter, Karen Malone and her husband, Jim, also of Little Falls; and daughter-in-law, Joanne Dickenson. Also surviving are her siblings, Jackie, Doris, Joan and Edward; her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and in-laws, Florence Rohacek and Mildred Koziol. Connie also leaves her special "daughter", Mary Mosher.
She was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Bruce Rohacek, on July 8, 2010 and Joe Dickenson, in November of 2016; her daughter, Elaine Rohacek, in 1955; cherished grandson, Eric Rohacek, on January 3, 2006; and her daughter-in-law, Kim Rohacek, on December 26, 2013. She was also predeceased by her great-grandchildren, Harper Rose Malone, in 2018 and Reagan Grace Gorinshek, in 2019; and ten siblings.
The Rohacek family would like to offer their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Alpine Rehab and Nursing Facility for the love and compassion offered to Connie.
Connie and her family's care has been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
In keeping with her wishes, there are no services. Private interment will take place in Wilcox Cemetery, Little Falls.
To offer a note of condolence to the Rohacek family visit mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohawk Valley Funerals & Cremations
7507 State Route 5
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 508-5131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved