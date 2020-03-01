|
Cynthia E. "Cindy" Dupont 1957 - 2020
POLAND – Cynthia E. "Cindy" Dupont, 63, of Old State Road, died unexpectedly on February 28, 2020 at the St. Luke's Campus of MVHS, New Hartford.
Born on February 14, 1957, in Little Falls, Cindy was the daughter of the late Leland and Elizabeth (Stahl) Harrod. She received her education in Little Falls schools. On August 20, 1988, she was united in marriage with David J. Dupont, in Newport. For 35 years, Cindy drove bus for the West Canada Valley Central School District and retired in October of 2016.
Cindy enjoyed Sunday rides with David and gardening in her flower beds. She was fond of spending time with her family and especially on the patio with her "girl" Emma Mae. She always looked forward to the Friday Breakfast Club with her best friend, Barbara Brooks.
Survivors besides her husband of 31 years, David, include two daughters, LeeAnn (Michael) Kraszewski, of Poland and Christina Mercia, of Guyton, GA; one granddaughter, Emma Kraszewski, of Poland; two sisters, Kathy (Roger) Bird, of Minoa and Linda (Don) Geesler, of Little Falls; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Harrod.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport will be Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. At the conclusion of visitation, a service will be led by Andy Michael, Cindy's brother-in-law. Spring interment will take place in the Middleville Rural Cemetery.
Please consider memorials to KVAC. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020