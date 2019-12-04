|
Dale C. Turner 1959 - 2019
Loving and Caring Family Man
LITTLE FALLS - Dale C. Turner, 60, of the Town of Little Falls, passed away, unexpectedly from natural causes, on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He was born on February 7, 1959, in Rochester, NY, the son of Frederick A. and Beatrice A. (Donahue) Turner. Dale was a graduate of Mohawk High School, Class of 1977 and furthered his education at the University of Vermont.
Dale began his first career as a manager for the former Wood's Tire Service in Herkimer.
He and his life partner, Carol, returned and attended Herkimer County Community College, SUNY Oneonta and the College of St. Rose. Dale earned two Master's Degrees in English and Administration from the College of St. Rose.
After completing his education, Dale accepted a position as an assistant principal at Ilion High School. He then became a principal for Remsen High School and retired after 20 years of service in the education field.
At the time of his death, Dale was a college English instructor and consultant for the Utica Academy of Science and he also taught English online to students in Beijing, China.
Dale was very active in all school activities. He coached cross country, bowling, mock trial, chess club and many others. Dale loved his teaching career and especially loved his students. He was greatly respected by his colleagues. He was remembered by his colleagues at UAS as "always having a smile on his face and brought so much positivity to the school".
Dale had many hobbies that he enjoyed. In his younger years he developed the Teddi Bear Ski School at Shoemaker Mountain, helping to bring children into the sport of skiing that Dale deeply loved. Dale graduated from the Killington School for Instructors on December 6, 1985 and he was a ski instructor at Shoemaker Mountain for many years. Dale also loved video games and was teaching his grandson, Ayden, to play them. He also loved running and was an avid reader. He had such a high IQ that he was asked to join Mensa.
One of Dale's greatest passions was the farm that he and Carol purchased 13 years ago when they began their adventure. Dale built all the fencing and stables that they needed for a total of five cows and two horses. Dale loved working in the barn and taking care of his animals.
He and Ayden grew a pumpkin patch from seed and acquired 50 pumpkins this past fall. Ayden and Grampy loved working on the tractor hauling manure and mowing the fields.
Dale also enjoyed swimming in the family pool and loved playing "squirt guns" with Ayden and teaching him to swim.
Dale and Carol were a great team, working and improving the farm they loved. Dale found much peace and solace on the farm.
Survivors include his fiancé and partner of 25 years, Carol Smith; Carol's daughter, Jennifer Smith; Dale's and Carol's beloved and cherished grandson, Ayden, whom Dale adored and devoted so much time to; a special uncle, Tommy Murphy, that Dale thought the world of; his parents, Fred and Bea Turner; a daughter, Suzanne Roman; son, Patrick; two sisters, Sherry (Rick) Hall and Nancy (Peter) Monohan; brother, Paul (Jodi) Turner; uncle and aunt, Ward and Doris Donahue; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dale deeply loved his family and was a wonderful partner, stepfather and grandfather. He did so much for so many and his kindness and loving generosity will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany Street, Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the spring. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5- 8 p.m.
All memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Herkimer Humane Society, 514 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
