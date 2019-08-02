|
Daniel Edward Geraty 1949 - 2019
TAYLOR, PA - Daniel Edward Geraty, formerly of Dolgeville, passed away July 26, 2019 at the age of 69.
Dan was born September 2, 1949, a son of the late Edward A. Geraty and Dorothy Geraty of Herkimer.
Dan was a 1968 graduate of Dolgeville Central School and later, Morrisville State College. Dan's long career in the grocery business began as a bag boy in high school and he held several management positions with P & C Grocery, prior to being named Vice President of Penn Traffic Corporation which eventually took him to Pennsylvania.
Dan is survived by his wife, Lucy Vinskofski Geraty; his mother, Dorothy; five children, Christene, Washington DC, Edward and Janet, Arlington, VA, Shannon Corbitt and Tim, Glenville, NY, Daniel II and Rebecca, Marcy, Adam and Meghan, NYC. Dan is also survived by a brother, Richard (Maria), Little Falls; sisters, Kathy Taylor, Columbia, SC, Susanne DeLuca (Gregg), East Herkimer, Nancy Loren (Clinton), Sacket's Harbor, Elizabeth Cramer, Irmo, SC, Anne Geraty, Rome; six grandchildren, Catherine and Maura Corbitt, Caitlyn and David Geraty, Lily and Luke Paroby; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Young Funeral Home, Clarks Summit, PA and Chapman Moser Funeral Home, Little Falls.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the .
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019