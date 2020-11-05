Daniel P. "Dan" Marchitelli 1943 - 2020
HERKIMER/UTICA, NY - Mr. Daniel P. "Dan" Marchitelli, age 76, currently a resident of the Masonic Care Community of CNY and formerly a longtime resident of Herkimer, passed away peacefully in his sleep, early Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020.
Born in Utica on November 26, 1943, Daniel was the son of the late Nicholas F. and Mary Grace (Abuisi) Marchitelli. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate from Utica Free Academy.
Dan entered the United States Army on January 18, 1966 and honorably served his country both stateside and overseas in Korea. He received his honorable discharge on January 17, 1968 and remained a patriotic and ardent veteran throughout the rest of his life.
On October 4, 1969, Daniel entered into a loving union with the former Rosalie R. Casale at St. Anthony's Church, Herkimer and together they shared in over 47 years of love, laughter and companionship. Dan lost his beloved Ro on July 8, 2017 and his family takes comfort in knowing that the two of them are once again reunited in their Heavenly kingdom.
For many years, Dan was employed in building maintenance with Herkimer County Community College, a position from which he retired. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, nieces, nephews and in-laws, shopping, travelling and testing his luck at the casinos and Saratoga racetrack. He also prided himself on being an amateur radio operator.
He was a man of faith and a longtime parishioner of Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church, Herkimer.
Dan is survived by his sisters-in-law, Sylvia (Casale) Madia, of Herkimer, Janis Marchitelli, of Chittenango and Penny Marchitelli, of New Hartford; along with numerous nieces and nephews, with special mention of Dina and Michael Sussilleaux, of Brooklyn, NY.
Aside from his beloved wife and parents, Dan was predeceased by his three brothers, Nicholas Marchitelli, Richard Marchitelli and Robert Marchitelli.
A special thank-you is extended to the staff and caregivers of the Masonic Care Community of CNY for the love and support shown to Dan throughout his stay there.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours for Dan on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011. Dan's funeral service will commence on Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and at 9:00 AM at Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church, Herkimer where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Terence Healy. Procession will follow to Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, where Military Honors will be accorded.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Dan's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea Family Funeral Homes.
