Daniel R. Doxtader 1954 - 2019
HERKIMER - Daniel Robert Doxtader, 65, formerly of Park Avenue, passed away after an extended illness, on Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. He had the comfort and support of his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 10, 1954 in Herkimer, son of the late John and Patricia Dunning Doxtader. A lifelong Herkimer resident, he graduated Herkimer High School, Class of 1972 and furthered his education at the University of Rochester. His fascination with computers led him to learn complex computer coding and create computer programs. For more than ten years, Mr. Doxtader had worked as a computer programmer for Bartlett Nuclear in Plymouth, MA. He retired on May 26, 2005.
Dan was a man with many interests. He was a loyal Buffalo Bills fan; he enjoyed playing chess, darts and pool. In his quiet time, he completed the New York Times crossword puzzle daily, loved listening to Mozart and visiting New York City. He volunteered his time to the Herkimer Fishing Derby annually. He will be remembered for his loud laugh and love of music. To all who knew him he was a caring, loving and hopeful man. He will be sadly missed by his devoted family, many friends and staff at the Valley Health Services.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Patricia Ann Nelson Doxtader, of Lowell, MA; his three children, Dr. Erika Doxtader and her husband, Dr. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, of Pepper Pike, OH, Erin Cotton and her husband, Matthew, of East Herkimer and Hannah Jean Corin, of New York City; his three sisters, Janice Zinicola and her husband, Silvio, of Ashburn, VA, Mary Burdick and her husband, Joseph, of Herkimer, NY and Therese Susino and her husband, William, of Alton, NY; two brothers, Timothy Doxtader and his wife, Aimee, of Otego and Thomas Doxtader and his wife, Linda, of Utica; and four grandchildren, Ava and Mila Mukhopadhyay, of Pepper Pike, OH and Matthew and Tristan Cotton, of East Herkimer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Paul Doxtader; and a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Doxtader.
Calling hours for Mr. Doxtader will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Eugene Kipper officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery next spring.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Valley Health Services, Inc., for the care and compassion shown to Mr. Doxtader during his time there.
