Daniel Robert "Bob" Long
Daniel Robert "Bob" Long 1942 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS – Mr. Daniel Robert "Bob" Long, 78, a resident of Furnace Street, in Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Little Falls.
Born on April 19,1942, Bob was the son of the late Daniel C. and Margaret (Cotter) Long. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy (1960) and went on to attend and graduate with a Bachelor's degree with the Albany College of Pharmacy (1965). He served with the Peace Corp in Brazil (1966-1968). His generosity from this experience carried on throughout his life. Upon graduation as a Pharmacist, he worked locally with pharmacies including McCarthy's, of Little Falls and lastly, with Eckerd's, in Oneonta. He also worked with McLean's Pharmacy, in Newport. Bob worked diligently and hard throughout his life. He mostly loved his time at camp, Halfmoon Beach, at Piseco Lake. He was a member of the Holy Family Parish.
He is survived by his lifelong friend and dearest companion, Ann Zysk, at home; his siblings, Mary Anne Rich and her husband, Anthony, of Mayfield, Joe Long and his wife, Kathie, of Frankfort; and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Long, of Little Falls; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and very special friends and neighbors at home and camp.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Long and Thomas Long and his wife, Patricia "Pat" Long.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main & John Streets, Little Falls, New York, with Father Brian Slezak, Celebrating Bob's Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer. Although there are no calling hours, all are invited to attend the funeral service and the interment service to follow. If you plan to attend the funeral service, a face mask is preferred.
Expressions of sympathy for those who so wish to do so, may be considered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the services and envelopes are also available at the Enea Family Funeral Home.
The family is so very thankful and appreciative to the Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, the Little Falls Ambulance crew and Paramedics, the staff of Faxton-St. Luke's, the Little Falls Emergency Room staff and Physician's Assistant, as well as to all of our friends and neighbors for the care and compassion they provided to Bob and his loved ones during this difficult time.
Bob's funeral arrangements have been planned with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia. (315) 823-2424.
A tribute memorial page to Bob may be viewed by visiting www.eneafamily.com on the internet.



Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
