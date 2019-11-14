|
|
Daniel S. Hull 1946 - 2019
HERKIMER - Daniel S. Hull, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Valley Health Services.
He was born on November 15, 1946, in Herkimer, a son of the late Harold and Julia Anderson Hull. Raised and educated in Herkimer, he graduated from Herkimer High School with the Class of 1964.
On July 4, 1986, he was united in marriage to the former Paulette Chapman.
For 43 years he worked as an inspector for Remington Arms, Ilion, retiring in 2017.
In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting. Tinkering with his Mazda Miata was a way of relaxation for him, however his family was the pride and joy of his life. Dan was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed doing for others. He was a true friend to many and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Paulette; two daughters, Kristin Alves and her husband, Joseph, Jr. and Adrienne Hull-Greenwood and her husband, Brett, all of Millville, MA; and the mother of his two daughters, Linda (Lake) Hull, of Ilion; a son, Daniel S. Hull, Jr., of Herkimer; two grandchildren, Matthew Alves and Cole Greenwood, of Millville, MA; one brother, Shepard J. Hill and his wife, Patricia, of Middleville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. Pastor Joelle Faulks will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will be present in the funeral home to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019