|
|
Daniel S. Warner 1955 - 2019
ILION - Mr. Daniel S. Warner, age 64, a lifelong Ilion resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, September 16, 2019 in the privacy and comfort of his home.
Born on January 12, 1955, Daniel was the son of the late John and Nona (Reyome) Warner. He was raised in Ilion and received his education there.
On August 25, 1975, Dan enlisted with the United States Army and proudly served his country. A few of his greatest accomplishments were attending the "Screaming Eagles" air assault school and being a recipient of the Air Assault and Sharp Shooter Badges.
At one time, Dan was married to the former Debra Ritton and from that relationship came the blessings of their three sons.
For many years, Dan was employed with the Village of Ilion DPW. He was a longtime softball player and an avid fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Damien and Sarah Warner, of Acworth, GA, Derek and Christina Warner, of Frankfort and Dillon Warner, of Ilion; his grandchildren, Zachary Warner, Kaylee Warner and Connor Warner; and his brother and sister-in-law, John and Patricia Warner, of Ilion. He also leaves his nieces, Kaylan Warner, Lacey Matrassi, Victoria Shaut and Kristin Matthew; his great-nieces and nephew, Leah, Mikayla, Ron and Abigail; and his cousins, Norman Reyome, Marc Reyome, Jeff Reyome, Tracy Reyome, Barb Davis, Kathy Clark and Joan Stivers.
Besides his parents, Dan was predeceased by his sister, Karen Shaut.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Dan's calling hours on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Dan's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence at 5:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.
The Warner family has entrusted Dan's final arrangements to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019