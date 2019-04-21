|
Darleen Boepple 1941 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Darleen Boepple, 77, of State Route 167 South, Little Falls, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Little Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 30, 1941, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Hoes) Stinson. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School as well as a graduate of Syracuse University.
On August 20, 1960, she was united in marriage to her devoted husband of 58 years, Burton M. Boepple, at the Newville Union Church. Mr. Boepple predeceased her on October 9, 2018.
For many years, she, along with her husband, operated the family dairy farm in the town of Danube. After leaving the farm, she was employed by Herkimer BOCES as a Teacher's Assistant, where she met many of her dear friends. She then continued her education, earning her degree in teaching. She was employed as a teacher in Little Falls and Richfield Springs Central School Districts.
Darleen's first priority in life was her family. She was artistically creative and enjoyed her flowers and painting. She was most happy sitting by her pool surrounded by her family. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her four daughters, Sandra Regan and her husband, Michael, Krista Campione and her husband, Peter, Kelly Heansel and her husband, Michael, and Becky Mead and her husband, Joseph; her brother, Alan Stinson and his wife, Stella; sister-in-law, Lany Bladek; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Boepple and wife, Karin, and Larry Boepple and wife, Patricia; family member, Frank Fox; her grandchildren, Matthew Regan, Cortney Gardinier and husband, Thomas, Jason Campione, Samantha and Kyle Heansel; two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Trevor Gardinier; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by family members, Corrine and Joseph Short, and brothers-in-law, Peter Wilson and William Bladek.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Mountain View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Town of Little Falls.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann St., Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
The family thanks Alpine Nursing Center and extends their sincere gratitude to the Little Falls Hospital for the exceptional care and comfort provided to her during her stay there.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019