David A. (Louie) Lewis 1957 - 2019
HERKIMER - David A. (Louie) Lewis, 61, of Herkimer, passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2019, in Cooperstown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
A memorial service for Dave will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., in Ilion. Rev. Robert Wollaber will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019