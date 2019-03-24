Home

Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
David A. (Louie) Lewis

David A. (Louie) Lewis Obituary
David A. (Louie) Lewis 1957 - 2019
HERKIMER - David A. (Louie) Lewis, 61, of Herkimer, passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2019, in Cooperstown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
A memorial service for Dave will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., in Ilion. Rev. Robert Wollaber will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
To send an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
