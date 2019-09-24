|
David Collis 1947 - 2019
Operated Mohawk Valley Printing
DOLGEVILLE, NY - On the 19th day of September, 2019, David Collis, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by his loved ones.
David was born in Schenectady, NY, on September 30th, 1947. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy; and his stepfather, George Soposki.
David was educated in the Herkimer School System and grew up in East Herkimer, always very proud to be labeled as one of "Ben's Boys". Following graduation, he entered the US Navy, achieving the rank of Quartermaster 2nd Class E5. Upon return, he entered the Local #58 Sheet Metal Workers Apprenticeship Program and spent the next fifteen years working at that trade. In 1981, he started working at Mohawk Valley Printing and pursued that endeavor for the next thirty years (Lifer), until he retired in 2011.
David loved the outdoors and enjoyed many activities: golfing, hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and water sports (at Keyser Lake in his younger years). He also spent timeless hours at the family hunting camp in Worcester, NY, with his family, which included numerous cousins who were more like brothers to him. Dave's quote "My most favorite times were those spent with family".
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; daughter, Kim Collis, of East Herkimer; son, David W. Collis, Jr. and Amie, of West Winfield; Karen's children, Erin McCauliffe and husband, Justin, of Greenwich and Eric Burchell, of Dolgeville; grandchildren, Sarah Starring and husband, Jonathan, Hanna Collis, Seth and Chloie Rood, Lily and Colby McCauliffe and Jack Burchell; and great-grandchild, Benjamin David Starring.
Dave's family would like to thank the entire Bassett Oncology team, including Dr. Marcy Canary and her Herkimer staff, for their dedication, kindness and sense of humor. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice and Palliative Care of Oneida, Herkimer and Eastern Madison Counties for their care and support.
A Celebration of Life will commence at Mohawk Valley Funeral and Cremations, 7507 State Rte. 5, Little Falls (corner of Bidelman Road and Route 5) on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 AM with family and friends offering memories. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Saturday from 9-11, prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Sitrin Military Rehabilitation Program, c/o Cheryl Jassak-Huther, 2050 Tilden Avenue, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019