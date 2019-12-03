|
David J. Blanchard 1963 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - David J. Blanchard, 56, of Richfield Springs, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Dave was born on March 22, 1963, in Herkimer, he was the son of the late Donald and Geraldine (Berner) Blanchard. He was a graduate of Mohawk Schools, HCCC and University of Buffalo School of Pharmacy. He completed his pharmacy residency at the University of CT Health Center in Farmington, CT. On December 30, 1989, he married the former Claudette McGee in Windsor Locks, CT. Dave was the Director of Pharmacy at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital for several years prior to starting his current position, as a pharmacist, at the Ilion Medicine Shoppe. For many years, Dave was active in the NYS Council of Hospital Pharmacists, having even served a term as President of NYSCHP. He was also an avid reader and loved being outdoors.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Claudette; three daughters, Jessica, of Richfield Springs, Amanda and her husband, Brady Plows, of Burlington Flats and Megan, of Richfield Springs. He also has two grandsons, Jackson and Aiden Plows. He is also survived by three brothers, Dean and his wife, Karen, of Sylvan Beach, Darryl and his wife, Michelle, of Canada and Drew and his wife, Joanne, of South Burlington, VT.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday (tomorrow), December 5, 2019 at noon at the Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, Herkimer. Pastor Chris Schumske will officiate. A private burial service is planned for spring 2020 in the Mohawk Cemetery Annex. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, 838 W. German St., Herkimer.
Please consider memorial donations to either the Salvation Army Recovery Center, 2433 Erie Blvd. E., Syracuse, NY 13224 or The Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019