David J. Champion 1920 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - David J. Champion, 99, of State Route 167, Little Falls, NY (Town of Manheim), passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, where he had been a resident for the last several weeks.
He was born on January 23, 1920, in Little Falls, the son of the late Harry M. and Bessie (Van Allen) Champion. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School.
On February 14, 1942, he was united in marriage to his wife, of 66 years, the former June Kaufman. Mrs. Champion predeceased him on October 16, 2008.
Mr. Champion was a veteran of World War II, serving with the US Army. He entered the service on February 17, 1943. He was honorably discharged as a Warrant Officer Junior Grade on January 29, 1946.
He was a member of the Little Falls - Dolgeville Masonic Lodge # 796, F&AM and the Ziyara Temple of the Shrine, Whitesboro, NY, as well as the Little Falls Civic and Rotary Clubs.
Mr. Champion loved his, almost a century, of time spent at Pleasant Lake. He especially loved to sail and take long canoe rides with his Lab. The lake was always the place where family and friends gathered.
Mr. Champion retired as Plant Manager of Salada Foods Corp., Little Falls, in 1985.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Polnak and her husband, Joseph, Little Falls, Linda Pasquale and her husband, David, Little Falls and Patricia Champion, Binghamton; his grandchildren, Charles Stahl and his wife, Michele, David Stahl and his wife, Lisa, Jacqueline Van Slyke and her husband, Anthony, Timothy Stahl, Joseph Polnak and his wife, Kathryn, Denise Tinkler and her husband, Michael, Terri Scaparo and her husband, Stephen, Christopher Pasquale and his wife, Heather and Erin Champion; his great-grandchildren, Charles Stahl, Chance Stahl, Andrew Van Slyke, Erika Van Slyke, Michael Polnak, Joseph Polnak, Nicholas Polnak, Alyssa Hingre, Sarah Hingre, Jaclyn Hingre, Ethan Scaparo, Lindsey Scaparo, Gabriella Pasquale; his nephew, Dr. John Viskup, Vergennes, VT; and his canine companion, Dolly. He was predeceased by his son, David Champion, in 1946; his daughter, Nancy Champion, on October 6, 2017; his grandson, Jeffrey Pasquale, on August 25, 2011; his sister, Evelyn Viskup, on June 25, 2011; and his son-in-law, Charles A. Stahl, on November 8, 1977.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls, NY.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Mr. Champion be considered to the , 29 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
The family would like to extended their sincere appreciation for all of the help and support of his neighbors and friends, Pam Mosher and Steve Anisworth, Stephanie Yustinich and Donna Gallt and all of the staff at Little Falls Hospital and Valley Health Services.
Online remembrances at www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2019