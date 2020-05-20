David J. Dupont 1963 - 2020
POLAND - David J. Dupont, 56, of Old State Road, died unexpectedly on May 19, 2020 at the St. Luke's Campus of MVHS, New Hartford.
Born on November 11, 1963 in Little Falls, David was a son of the late James and Dorothy (Darrow) Dupont. He graduated from West Canada Valley Central School and earned certification in several mechanical courses. On August 20, 1988, David was united in marriage with the former Cynthia E. Harrod in Newport. Dave was an accomplished diesel mechanic and for the past several years, worked in various capacities at Richard Obreza Trucking, Mohawk. Cynthia preceded him in death on February 28, 2020.
Dave was a member of Newport Lodge #455 F. & A.M. and the American Truck Historical Society since 2003.
David and Cindy loved to do many things together including Sunday drives and enjoying each other's company while sitting on the back patio; they had a love that was unconditional. He enjoyed spending time with family and telling his famous jokes which started with "Did you hear the one about……". Dave was a devoted, hardworking man that had a great appreciation for his co-workers and the whole Obreza family and truly enjoyed what he did. He looked forward to Friday nights with Emma watching You Tube Videos and cracking jokes. If you were looking for David on a Saturday you could be sure to find him at his brother, Mark's garage, performing maintenance on the trucks with his nephew, Mark James. He was fondly referred to as "Uncle Beans" by his many nieces and nephews. David and "Dizzy" Dean Wilson were mischievous since kindergarten and have been partners in crime ever since.
Survivors include his two daughters, LeeAnn (Michael) Kraszewski, of Poland and Christina Mercia, of Guyton, GA; his cherished granddaughter, Emma Kraszewski, of Poland; three sisters, Debra (Andy) Michael, of Frankfort, Joan Dupont (Joe LaBate), of Little Falls and Sue (Winger) McKerrow, of Newport; one brother, Mark (Kathy) Dupont, also of Newport; two sisters-in-law, Kathy (Roger) Bird, of Minoa and Linda (Don) Geesler, of Little Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Lori Dupont.
Due to current restrictions, services will be private for his immediate family only and Dave and Cindy will be buried together at Middleville Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to KVAC, Box 282, Poland, NY 13431.
Published in Times Telegram from May 20 to May 22, 2020.