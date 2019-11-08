|
David M. (Dave) Johnson 1953 - 2019
SALISBURY – David M. (Dave) Johnson, 66, of State Route 170A, Little Falls, NY (Town of Salisbury), passed peacefully away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Abraham House, Utica, with his family by his side.
He was born on August 30, 1953, in Little Falls, the son of the late Marvin and Lillian (Stallman) Johnson and grew up in the Lutheran faith. He was a graduate of Dolgeville High School, Class of 1971. He also attended BOCES, where he received his NYS Welding Certification.
On June 30, 1974, he was united in marriage to his wife, of 45 years, Vanessa (Powers) Johnson, in Stratford, NY. Dave was an avid fisherman; he and his wife, Vanessa, enjoyed bass and walleye fishing many of the local lakes.
He grew up on the family dairy farm and later was employed by the Burrows Paper Corp., Little Falls, as a machine tender and in the maintenance department until his retirement. He also continued as a hobby farmer for many years and in more recent years, drove for several local Amish families.
In 2008, Dave received a heart transplant at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio which enabled him to live many more years. He was able to see both sons graduate from college and get married. He was also able to meet his first grandchild, his beloved granddaughter, Marissa Louise Johnson, in June of this year.
Dave loved Westerns and lived the values of those old movies – he was a strong man who was kind to children and animals, chivalrous to women of all ages (he especially loved feisty outspoken ones) and who knew when to keep quiet and when to speak up, especially against injustice. He loved telling stories – about life on the farm, at the paper mill, pranking friends and coworkers and standing up to bullies. He was well-known for his fix-it capabilities and could often be found in his well-organized garage with his sons and close cousin, Kevin Johnson, working on vehicles and projects around the house.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa; his son, Chad D. Johnson and his wife, Sarah Wassberg Johnson, New Windsor, NY; son, Keith M. Johnson and his wife, Segan and their daughter, Marissa Louise, Constantia, NY; his sister-in-law, Donna Powers, of Barnegat, New Jersey; his niece, Laurie Ann Flores (Robert), West Virginia; his cousins, Kevin Johnson (Marion), Saratoga Springs, NY and Chris Johnson, Jr.(Barbara), Salisbury, NY; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his special canine friend of ten years and nurse – Echo Johnson. He was predeceased by his father, Marvin W. and mother, Lillian; father- and mother-in-law, Martin and Inge Powers; and his brother-in-law, Brian P. Powers.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Dave be considered to the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
All readers of this obituary are encouraged to become organ donors in honor of Dave's memory as a heart transplant recipient.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Hunsinker's office, especially Jillian Ives, PA and Dr. Din, for their excellent care of Dave and the staff of the Abraham House for their kindness, care and compassion shown to Dave and his family.
