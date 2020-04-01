|
|
David Michael Domina 1947 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mr. David Michael Domina was born on March 7, 1947, to James R. and Jennie M. (Stegich) Domina and passed away, after a short illness, at the age of 73, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
He was a native of Schuyler and attended and graduated from Frankfort-Schuyler High School. He attended Cobleskill College and received a degree in Agronomy. He worked, in his younger years, at Nichols, Herkimer and worked many years at Remington Arms before he moved out of the area for a brief time. When he returned home, he worked at St. Luke's Hospital until his retirement.
David lived his life for the Lord. He was a faithful servant of God and always preached His word. He spent many days connecting with nature and the Lord in the hills of Schuyler. He always had a smile on his face and treasured his family most of all. He was the best grandpa to his six grandsons and they loved the time he spent with them as he would play football, referee a basketball game, or sit and play board games with them for hours. He was often seen bringing his grandkids to and from sports practices. You'd find him at every ball game they played and would always see him willing to help. He loved volunteering and spent countless hours on the sidelines doing the chains for the boy's football games or running the concession stand at the Little League field. To his grandsons he was known as Grandpa "Grumpy" Dave. He was a quiet, soft-spoken man with a beautiful smile and a kind word. He will be remembered as a friendly man who enjoyed talking to everyone he knew. He loved music, singing and listening to his cassette tapes and CD's. He lived his life simply and never asked for anything in return. He was a wonderful father and raised his daughters in faith. He was a man of few words who impacted lives in his own way.
He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Lucas Judd, of Mohawk and Holly and Michael Yardley, of Mohawk; his six grandsons, Christopher, Logan and Cullen Judd and Michael, Matthew and Blake Yardley; his canine grand dogs, Jeter, Allie, Daisy and Dexter, with whom he spent a great deal of time; brother, James Domina, of O'Fallon, Illinois; sister, Bonnie Maslow and her husband, Edward, of Little Falls; a special friend, Diana Snell, with whom he shared many great memories; and several friends and relatives with whom he enjoyed spending time. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
His family wishes to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth's ICU for their compassionate care during his brief illness. Additionally, his daughters would like to thank their many family and friends who have supported them in this difficult time.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the National PKU Alliance, the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Attn: Department 5930, PO Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888, an organization near and dear to his grandson, Cullen.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion (Town of Frankfort); Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315-894-8000).
Anyone wishing to share a memory of David or add to his online memorial, may go to www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020