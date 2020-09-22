David P. Bass 1950 - 2020
EAST HERKIMER - Mr. David P. Bass, age 70, passed away on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020. He always had the care and support of his loving family at his side.
Dave was born on March 17, 1950, in Little Falls, NY, the son of Ruth (Busch) Bass and the late Everett J. Bass, III. A lifelong East Herkimer resident, he was a graduate of Herkimer High School. On October 2, 1971, he was united in marriage to Karen L. (Keller) Bass, in Herkimer. Dave worked at Remington Arms, Ilion, for 34 years, retiring in 2007. He then had worked for the Town of Herkimer Highway Department, as well as Homeland Security, which he genuinely enjoyed and took great pride aiding in the training of first responders.
Anyone who knew Dave just absolutely loved him. He never had a bad word to say about anyone at any time. In fact, it was as simple as this, just pick up the phone and give Dave a call and he would be there to help you. We love you Dave and will always hold your memories that you shared with us dear to our hearts.
He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly fifty years, Karen; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Doxtater and his wife, Jennifer and David Bass, Jr. and his wife, Lorene; his grandchildren whom he cherished and loved spending time with, Codi Doxtater, Carlee Doxtater, Lyndsey Bass, David J. Bass and Steven Hartmann; his mother, Ruth Bass; his brothers, Arthur Bass, Duane Bass and his wife, Shirley and Bernard Bass and his wife, Barbara; sisters, Julia Lyon and her husband, Daryl, Valerie Gressler and her husband, Christopher, Ruth Bass and her fiancé, John Ammerman, Colleen Bass, who is the wife of the late Daniel Bass, Jan Bass, who is the wife of the late William Bass and Carrie Bass; devoted friends, Robert and Elizabeth Bennett; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his father, Dave was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Bass; brothers, Daniel Bass, William Bass, Everett J. Bass, IV and Jason Bass.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY. Interment will take place in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, where he will be laid to rest next to his grandson, Nathan. There is a very special time for relatives and friends to attend calling hours, Sunday afternoon, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home, from 12 Noon until 2 PM. All are invited to attend the funeral service and the interment service to follow. If you plan to attend the funeral service, a face mask will be required.
A very special thank you to James Walczak and Jerry Bushey.
It is the wish of the family that expressions of sympathy be considered with memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
