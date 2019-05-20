|
|
David Wendell Menard 1938 - 2019
VILLANOVA, PA - David W. Menard, 81, who had resided in Villanova, PA for the past forty years, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 in Audubon, PA.
He was born on February 5, 1938 in Watertown, NY, the son of the late Norman and Elizabeth Menard. He was raised in Ilion, NY and graduated from Ilion High School in 1955. He then entered Cornell University, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Economics and an MBA Degree.
David's professional career included positions in public accounting, financial management, international shipping and mergers and acquisitions. In 1999, he founded Moro Corporation, a publicly traded company based in Wayne, PA, which specializes in construction materials and services. The company employs approximately 250 people. He retired in March of this year.
He served, for more than a decade, as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Eagleville Hospital (PA) and was a member of The Union League of Philadelphia. David enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques and international travel.
David is survived by his wife Jacqueline; and his three stepchildren, Greta Kessler, of Doylestown, PA, Vivian Israel (husband, Ehud and children, Shoshanna and Anneliese), of Maple Glen, PA and Neil Kessler (wife, Mariya and children, Maxwell and Rose), of Sherborn, MA. He is also survived by his two brothers, James Kirk Menard (wife, Ellen and sons, Matthew and Jeremy), of Averill Park, NY and Dr. John Menard (wife, Christine and daughters, Elizabeth and Sarah), of Clinton, NY. He was predeceased by his son, Peter, in 2011.
A funeral service was held on May 16, 2019 at the Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
