Times Telegram Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home
102 West Street
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 895-7722
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home
4309 Acme Road
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn A. Price


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn A. Price Obituary
Dawn A. Price 1967 - 2019
Lifelong Mohawk Valley Resident
HERKIMER - Dawn A. Price, age 51, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Born on September 23, 1967, Dawn was a daughter of the late John Price and Nancy (Bunce) Price. She was raised and educated in Frankfort schools. Dawn was employed with various organizations throughout the valley, including Fiberdyne Labs, Folts Home, Daniel Green's and lastly, at Dollar General in Ilion, where she worked as a cashier.
Dawn's primary focus was always on her family and she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her daughters, Alison Swinea and husband, Frederick, of Oneida, Amanda Salanco and husband, George, of Ohio, NY, Tasha LaPorta and husband, Steven, of Herkimer and Erica Bormann and fiancé, Jeremy Wells, of Tennessee; her eleven grandchildren, Samara, Zalea, Aniyah, Chayce, Ariel, Gabriel, Brady, Dustin, Trinity, John and Lance; her sisters, Cindy Price, of Rome, NY and Theresa Price and her boyfriend, Bob LaPoint, of Frankfort; her brother, John Price and wife, Kari, of Sidney, NY; her aunt, Pauline Bunce, of Schuyler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Susanne Chambers and Kim Miller; her infant son, Philip Bormann; and her granddaughter, Gabriella.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation for Dawn on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12 NOON - 1:00 PM at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 895-7722. Dawn's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will commence at 1:00 PM, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.
Dawn's final arrangements have been entrusted to her family Funeral Directors, Don Applegate and Martin L. Ciaccia.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.applegateandday.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home
Download Now