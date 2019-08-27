|
Dawn A. Price 1967 - 2019
Lifelong Mohawk Valley Resident
HERKIMER - Dawn A. Price, age 51, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Born on September 23, 1967, Dawn was a daughter of the late John Price and Nancy (Bunce) Price. She was raised and educated in Frankfort schools. Dawn was employed with various organizations throughout the valley, including Fiberdyne Labs, Folts Home, Daniel Green's and lastly, at Dollar General in Ilion, where she worked as a cashier.
Dawn's primary focus was always on her family and she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her daughters, Alison Swinea and husband, Frederick, of Oneida, Amanda Salanco and husband, George, of Ohio, NY, Tasha LaPorta and husband, Steven, of Herkimer and Erica Bormann and fiancé, Jeremy Wells, of Tennessee; her eleven grandchildren, Samara, Zalea, Aniyah, Chayce, Ariel, Gabriel, Brady, Dustin, Trinity, John and Lance; her sisters, Cindy Price, of Rome, NY and Theresa Price and her boyfriend, Bob LaPoint, of Frankfort; her brother, John Price and wife, Kari, of Sidney, NY; her aunt, Pauline Bunce, of Schuyler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Susanne Chambers and Kim Miller; her infant son, Philip Bormann; and her granddaughter, Gabriella.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation for Dawn on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12 NOON - 1:00 PM at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 895-7722. Dawn's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will commence at 1:00 PM, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.
Dawn's final arrangements have been entrusted to her family Funeral Directors, Don Applegate and Martin L. Ciaccia.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.applegateandday.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019