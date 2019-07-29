Home

Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
Debra J. Hughes

Debra J. Hughes Obituary
Debra J. Hughes 1958 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Debra J. Hughes, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
She was born on December 19, 1958, in Ilion, the daughter of the late Charles and Jean (Boudrey) Hughes. Debbie was educated at Frankfort-Schuyler Central School and received her Associates Degree from MVCC.
Debbie was employed as a mail clerk for Data Corp in Utica prior to her retirement. She was a member of the East Schuyler Methodist Church and enjoyed listening to music, word puzzles and various TV shows.
Debbie is survived by her cousins.
In keeping with Debbie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Interment will be in the Carr Cemetery, in Marcy, on Thursday August 1, at 11 a.m. Rev. Jill Farnham will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Otsego St. Ilion.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from July 29 to July 30, 2019
