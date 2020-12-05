1/1
Dena T. Collis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dena T. Collis 1918 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Dena T. Collis went to live with our Lord and her husband, Bob, on Thursday morning, December 3, 2020.
She was born in Little Falls, on November 4, 1918 and was united in marriage with Bob on July 20, 1940. They shared 42 years together until he passed away on February 14, 1982.
She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Marie (Cardello) DeNitto; her sisters, Connie Casullo, Mary Federico, Nettie Volpe and Lucy Verri; her brother, Chris DeNitto; and nieces and nephews.
Dena used to work as a sewing machine operator at P & K Dress Factory.
She loved the outdoors and working with flowers. She absolutely loved Wednesday night BINGO.
Besides her daughter, Shirley and canine companion, Misty, she leaves special friends, Pip, Judy and Marty and Robby and Richy; and nieces and nephews.
She received special care from the nurses on the South side of the Alpine where she passed away and especially from her nurse and friend, Amy.
Funeral services took place privately, on Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY, with Father Brian Slezak, officiating. Interment will take place, in the spring of 2021, at Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls. There were no calling hours.
It is the wish of the family that memorial contributions in loving memory of Dena be considered to the American Cancer Society, 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 and can be directly mailed to the address.
All arrangements were planned with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page has been established in her honor at www.eneafamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Enea Family Funeral Home
24 West Monroe Street
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 823-2424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enea Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved