Dena T. Collis 1918 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Dena T. Collis went to live with our Lord and her husband, Bob, on Thursday morning, December 3, 2020.
She was born in Little Falls, on November 4, 1918 and was united in marriage with Bob on July 20, 1940. They shared 42 years together until he passed away on February 14, 1982.
She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Marie (Cardello) DeNitto; her sisters, Connie Casullo, Mary Federico, Nettie Volpe and Lucy Verri; her brother, Chris DeNitto; and nieces and nephews.
Dena used to work as a sewing machine operator at P & K Dress Factory.
She loved the outdoors and working with flowers. She absolutely loved Wednesday night BINGO.
Besides her daughter, Shirley and canine companion, Misty, she leaves special friends, Pip, Judy and Marty and Robby and Richy; and nieces and nephews.
She received special care from the nurses on the South side of the Alpine where she passed away and especially from her nurse and friend, Amy.
Funeral services took place privately, on Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY, with Father Brian Slezak, officiating. Interment will take place, in the spring of 2021, at Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls. There were no calling hours.
It is the wish of the family that memorial contributions in loving memory of Dena be considered to the American Cancer Society
, 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 and can be directly mailed to the address.
All arrangements were planned with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page has been established in her honor at www.eneafamily.com