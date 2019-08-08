|
|
Dennis Chester Smith 1952 - 2019
ILION - Dennis Chester Smith, 66, of Ilion passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 peacefully at home.
He was born in Ilion, on September 2, 1952, the son of the late Curtis and Mary Louise Wilson Smith. He attended Ilion schools and graduated from Ilion High School. He later attended and graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University with a Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations. He served with the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, Desert Shield and Desert Storm and later during the Persian Gulf War. He retired from the US Air Force and attained the rank of Tech Sergeant.
Dennis is survived by his aunts, Marilyn Hughes, of Whitesboro, Carol Rex, of Ilion, Nancy Ebersold, of Chittenango and Rosetta Smith, of Madison; and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Erik Smith, on April 19, 2013; his aunts and uncles, Warren and Helen Wilson, Kendall Hughes, Wallace and Janet Smith, Curtis and Betty Vanderbilt, Lyman Rex, Leonard and Muriel Lasher, Ray Richmond, Hollis Smith, Clair Ebersold and Harriet Wilson.
His funeral will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in the V. J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave. Frankfort, with the Rev. Dwayne Durand officiating. Calling hours will be Friday (today), August 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at the V. J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019