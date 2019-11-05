|
|
Dennis Earl McLean 1948 - 2019
Loving and Caring Family Man
HERKIMER - Dennis Earl McLean, 71, of Herkimer and a former resident of the town of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center, New Hartford, NY.
Dennis was born on January 13, 1948, in Little Falls, the son of the late Kenneth and Doris (Fish) McLean. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School, Class of 1966.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Margaret Ann Slabe, on April 20, 1968 at St. Mary's Church, Little Falls.
Dennis began his employment career at Burrows Paper Corp., Little Falls. He had many jobs throughout his 38 years there. He retired in 2006 as Maintenance Supervisor. His job knowledge and skills awarded him several opportunities to travel throughout the country and to the Netherlands.
He was devoted to the community of Richfield Springs. Dennis served as president of the Little League for many years and coached hundred of children. He also held several positions on the Richfield Springs Sports Boosters Club, for over 20 years, for which he was most proud of helping to start the Jeffrey L. Calkins Memorial Wrestling Tournament. Dennis was also a member of the Richfield Springs High School Board of Education. Because of his commitment to his community, he, along with his wife, Margaret, were inducted in the Richfield Springs Hall of Fame.
Dennis enjoyed fishing and spent many summers at the family camp on the St. Lawrence Seaway. He was a avid bowler and was in several leagues and participated in many area tournaments. Dennis also enjoyed golf and spent Thursday nights on the links with his buddies from the paper mill. After his retirement, he was fortunate to travel the United States with his wife, Margaret. Several trips included their beloved grandchildren. Highlights of his journeys were the Grand Canyon, The Redwood Forest, Mt. Rushmore, Graceland, Dollywood, Branson, MO and Frackville, PA.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret; three children, Kenneth C. McLean and wife, Connie, of Donaldsonville, LA, Catherine A. Harrington, of Herkimer and Jennifer L. McKinney, of Herkimer; his beloved grandchildren, Jeremy, Joseph, Kyrah, Gabriella, Kobe, Braxton, Peyton and Brevin; his cherished great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jameson and Raymond; his amazing brother, Leonard "Froggy" McLean and wife, Linda, of Little Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins; his favorite aunt, Elaine (Fish) McLean; and his canine companion, Maxwell.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Sylvia; and his stepmother, Carolyn McLean.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon from the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann St., Little Falls, NY. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, NY. Family and friends may call at the Chapmank-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 12:00 noon.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank), 527, E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019