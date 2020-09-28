Dennis J. Hyland, III 1940 - 2020
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
MOHAWK -Dennis J. Hyland, III, age 80, of Ward Rd., Mohawk, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse.
He was born on February 14, 1940, in Newark, NJ, the son of Dennis J. Hyland, II and Arabell (Boob) Hyland and graduated from Hillside High School, Hillside, NJ. Dennis was a 24 year veteran career officer in the US Air Force. He was a Major, serving as an Electronic Warfare Officer on B-52's in S.A.C. He received a B.S. Degree at Parson's College, Iowa.
On June 22, 1968, he was married to Margaret "Peg" Fahy, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. Dennis owned and operated the Seneca Mobile Manor, New Hartford, for over 20 years. Most recently, he was employed as an electrical code inspector for Independent Electric Co., Utica. Mr. Hyland was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, 3rd degree member of the Herkimer Knights of Columbus and a member of the Mohawk American Legion. Dennis was also a licensed multi-engine pilot. He had a passion for flying and it was his favorite hobby.
Surviving family members include his wife, Peg; his daughter, Ann Frances Prior and her husband, Dennis, of Mohawk; his son, Dennis Joseph Quinn, PhD and his wife, Sue Somerset, of San Francisco, CA; his grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Quinn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother, Arabell; his father, Dennis; and his brothers, Thomas and Samuel Hyland.
Calling hours are, Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion (Town of Frankfort). If you plan on attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thank you.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Blessed Sacrament Church, E. Main St., Mohawk, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by a family friend, Father Tom Durant and concelebrated by Father Leo Potvin and assisted by Sister Mary Jo Tallman, Parish Life Director. If you plan on attending, please wear a mask.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Dennis or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com
.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 54 E. Main St., Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home and at the church service.
All service arrangements are entrusted to his family Funeral Director and friend, Don Applegate.