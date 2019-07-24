Diane Margaret Barnekow 1941 - 2019

ILION - Diane Margaret Barnekow, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Ilion, on July 20, 2019.

She was born in Buffalo, on August 17, 1941 and was the loving daughter of the late Murdo and Anna (Barry) Martin. Diane was a longtime resident of Ilion. She enjoyed her work and helping others where she dedicated 47 years to working and finally retired from The Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing at Mohawk Valley as the Supervisor of Housekeeping and Laundry in February 2019. Diane was a warm and caring daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Diane loved spending time with her family who were first and foremost in her life. Diane was her family's world and guiding light. Her unselfish and generous ways will never be forgotten.

Diane is survived by her four children, Susan and her husband, Ronald Peplinski, of Richfield Springs, Donna and her husband, Frank Gonyea, of Palmetto, FL, Michael Barnekow and his wife, Bethany, of Utica and Dana and her husband, Tauosose Tupua, of Fayetteville, NC; seven grandchildren, Kyle Samways and his wife, Kaylyne, Courtney and her husband, Matthew Kowalski, R.J. Peplinski, John Barnekow and his wife, Fatima, Lee Johnson and his wife, Danielle and Luke and Tauososi Tupua; three great-grandchildren, Jamison Barnekow and Aaliyah and Anthony Johnson; and her siblings, Ronald Martin, Daniel Martin and Joan Ann Stevens.

In keeping with Diane's wishes, there will be no public services. Diane's family asks that you keep them in your prayers at this time.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. 203 Second Ave. Frankfort, NY 13340.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Diane's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in Times Telegram from July 24 to July 25, 2019