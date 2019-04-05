Dianne A. Wright 1941 - 2019

Loving Mother and Grandmother

DOLGEVILLE - Dianne A. Wright, age 77, of E. Timmerman St., Dolgeville, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Amsterdam, NY.

She was born on October 27, 1941, in Salisbury, NY, the daughter of Harry Humphrey and Mary (Darling) Humphrey and graduated from Dolgeville High School. At one time, Dianne worked at the Town of Frankfort Town Clerk's Office. Her first priority in life was her family. Dianne also enjoyed cooking, crafts, gardening, flowers and feeding/watching the birds.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Elizabeth Barnes and her companion, Howard, of Stratford; her three sons, Mathew Wright, Sr., and fiancée, Teresa Dager, of Dolgeville, Harry Wright, II, of Dolgeville and Jonathan Wright and his fiancée, Beth Rockwell, of St. Johnsville; her four grandchildren, Lydia Barnes, of Stratford, Crystal Wall, of St. Johnsville, Mathew Wright, Jr., of Ilion and Jonathan Wright, Jr., of St. Johnsville; her two great-grandchildren, Breidyn and Cheyanne Wall; cousin, Sabrina Edick and her fiancé, David Perkins and family, Heather (Perkins) Carpenter and her husband, Nate and Ford and Scott Perkins; and several other cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, John W. Humphrey; and her former husband, Harry R. Wright.

A Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family later this spring, at the Darling Family Cemetery, Town of Salisbury, NY. In keeping with Dianne's wishes, there are no calling hours.

The family wishes to thank the ICU, second and fourth floor staffs at St. Mary's Hospital and the staff of Community Hospice of Amsterdam for their excellent care and compassion.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Dianne, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Hospital, 427 Guy Park Ave., Amsterdam, NY 12010 or Community Hospice of Amsterdam, 246 Manny Corners Rd., Amsterdam, NY 12010.

The family has entrusted service arrangements and supervision to their family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, 102 West St., Ilion, NY 13357 (315-895-7722). Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019