Dolores A. Peckay 1922 - 2019
HERKIMER - Mrs. Dolores A. Peckay, born in Herkimer, NY, on October 28, 1922, daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Nance) Perry and raised there, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Valley Residential, East Herkimer.
Dolores attended local schools and was a lifelong area resident. She met and married her husband of 62 years, Thomas E. Peckay, of Little Falls, who preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. They built their home in East Herkimer and assisted many relatives and friends with their building projects. She, at one time, worked at State Street Mill, in Herkimer, General Electric, in Utica and finally, as a circuit board worker with Mohawk Data Sciences, in East Herkimer. She was a faithful communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church. Her creative talents and artistic ability will forever be remembered. A gentle soul, her love was shared unconditionally.
Dolores leaves behind one daughter, Cheryl (Peckay) Baggetta, of Johnstown, NY and her husband, Dominick; two loving grandchildren, Matthew Baggetta and his wife, Jennifer and Nicole Tennaro and her husband, John; two great- grandchildren, Harvey and Sullivan Baggetta; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Perry and Patricia Peckay; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Violet, Venice and Dearna; and brothers, Joseph, Mario and Peter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at The Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 N. Washington Street, Herkimer, NY 13350 (315-866-1011).
Her funeral will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with prayer at the funeral home. Procession will follow to St. Francis de Sales Church, North Bellinger Street, Herkimer, where the Reverend Mark Cunningham will celebrate her Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, in the spring, at a time to be announced.
Donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
A very special thank you is extended to her caring friends and staff at the Galinsky Apartments and Valley Residential.
Arrangements are with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia.
An online memorial page may be visited at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019