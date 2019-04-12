Dolores Ann Culver 1929 - 2019

HERKIMER/PENNSYLVANIA - Dolores Ann Culver, nee Sakowski, age 89, passed away at an extended care facility in Honey Brook, PA, on February 21, 2019.

She was born on October 14, 1929 in Herkimer, New York, to Joseph and Mary Sakowski. Dolores attended Herkimer district schools and graduated high school there. She went on to graduate from Elim Bible Institute in Lima, New York.

On April 11, 1953, Dolores married William L. Culver. Together, they had a daughter and son. Dolores was a devoted wife and mother while working for much of her adult life at Jonell Manufacturing in Herkimer and for several years, part-time in her sister, Nellie's, women's clothing store.

Before moving from the immediate area, Dolores was a long standing member of the New Life Church (formerly Herkimer Pentecostal Church). Her special interest was her family - caring for her husband, raising her children and enjoying her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Bill; her daughter, Wendy Neff (and husband, Edward); her son, Jeffrey Culver (and wife, Kerry); three grandchildren (Sarah, Brittany, Olivia); three great-grandchildren (Alexis, Lacey, Jenna); her brother, Gerald Sakowski, of Greenville, North Carolina; her sister, Emily Hanselman, of Rochester, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters, including Edward Sakowski, of Orchard Park, New York.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011. Dolores' funeral service will be held on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the New Life Church in Herkimer. Burial will follow at the Mohawk Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to ALZ Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 in Dolores Culver's name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Culver family has entrusted Dolores' final wishes to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.

Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.