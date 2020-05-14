Donald C. Ray, Jr. 1969 - 2020
ILION - Mr. Donald C. Ray, Jr., of Benedict Avenue, Ilion, passed on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 50, after a long courageous battle with cancer. We affectionately remember him as "Cliffy" and he was loved by all of us.
He was born on October 17, 1969, in Herkimer, NY, a son of Joyce (Whaley) Ray and the late Donald C. Ray, Sr. Don attended and graduated from Ilion High School, Class of 1989. He was a lifelong area resident. Cliffy had worked with Union Tools, Orion Bus and most recently, with Remington Arms as a machinist. He was interested in many hobbies throughout his life including race cars (NASCAR and Utica/Rome Dirt Racing), hunting, farming, snowmobiling and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
We would like to offer our most very special thank you to Dr. Manzurul Sikder, Debra Iselo, the Oncology Department and Infusion Room, as well as his co-workers at Remington Arms for all the support and love extended.
Don is survived by his beloved family: his mother, Joyce Ray; his sisters and brother-in-law, Donna Ray, of Ilion and Elizabeth Colburn and her husband, James, of Ilion; his nephews, Daniel Colburn, of Kansas and Clay Colburn and Brady Colburn, both of Ilion. He is also survived by a special aunt, Wendy Giachetti; cousins, Heidi Emrich, Tanya LeMay, Sarah Giachetti and Billy Giachetti, who was like a brother to Don; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald C. Ray, Sr., on September 9, 2017.
Don's funeral service arrangements are with the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion (Town of Frankfort). There will be a Graveside Service next week at Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion, with Rev. Robert Wollaber, officiating, where interment will take place.
Those wishing, are asked to consider a memorial donation in memory of Donald Ray, to the American Cancer Society, 100 Lomond Court, Suite 6, Utica, NY 13502. We have decided on this fine organization as an honor and tribute to Don. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The family is being served by Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion (Town of Frankfort) 315-894-8000.
