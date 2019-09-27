|
|
Donald C. Stack 1937 - 2019
HERKIMER - Donald C. Stack, 82, of Smith Road, passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019 with his family by his side.
Don was born on February 17, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Lahm) Stack. He received his education as a student of West Canada Valley Central School. On March 26, 1955, Don was united in marriage with Rosalie D. Clark, at St. John's Church in Newport. The couple owned and operated a dairy farm for nineteen years on Myers Road, in the Town of Fairfield. During these years, Donald and Rosalie created a loving home for their eight children. They then moved to Tarpon Springs, FL, where Don established Stack's Lawn Maintenance and proudly partnered with his wife to build and operate Rodie's County Cook'n. After nineteen years in Florida, the couple returned to the area and built their home on Smith Road, Herkimer. Rodie preceded him in death on September 11, 2017.
Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He referred to his grandchildren as "Pissers" and "Weasels", loved driving them around on his golf cart (The Pansie Wagon) and gave the biggest and best hugs. He filled the ceiling fan with Tootsie Rolls on Easter, the mooing cow cookie jar with Rodie's cookies and taught them all the importance of ice cream, including how to make it homemade! Don was a smart man who loved to share stories and his wisdom with anyone willing to listen, but wouldn't let you leave without hearing his favorite jokes. He made everyone around him laugh with his "original" sense of humor and even in his last days, continued to find joy in tormenting telemarketers. Don had an endearing love for his pets and never turned away an animal in need of a forever home. Even in his absence, he will remain an example to his children and grandchildren of what it means to work hard, love your family and enjoy the simple things in life.
Survivors include six children, Scott (Terry) Stack, of Fairfield, Laura Guido (Gary Meacham), of Herkimer, Timothy Stack, of TX, Elizabeth Stack, of Herkimer, Jennifer Stack, of Mohegan Lake and Joseph (Brandy) Stack, of Dolgeville; daughter-in-law, Pamela Stack, of Fairfield; thirteen grandchildren, Cheryl Stack, Thomas (Jennifer) Stack, Scott (Danielle) Stack, Donald (MaKayla) Stack, Scott (Nicole) Guido, Jennifer (Dennis) Patterson, Chloe and Hunter Stack, Gabriella and Jada Stack, Gregory Manchester and Hannah and Haiden Stack; eleven great-grandchildren, Morgan, Brin and Chet Szeflinski, Trey, Alanna, James, and Jasper Stack, Addison and Avery Guido, Rosalie Stack and Charles Manchester; two special sisters-in law, Joan Stack, of FL and Mary Oswald (husband, Jim Finnigan), of Dolgeville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 62 years; two sons, Donald, Jr. and Thomas Stack; and brothers, Joseph and Robert Stack.
In accordance with Don's wishes, a private family service will take place at Mountain View Gardens, Little Falls. There will be no calling hours.
The Stack family extends sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by Dr. Samir Desai and the Regional Cancer Center, along with all of their staff.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Faxton-St. Luke's Regional Cancer Center or the Herkimer County Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019