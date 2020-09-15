1/1
Donald Grice
Donald Grice 1934 - 2020
MIDDLEVILLE - Don Grice, of Middleville, NY, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, September 9th 2020, at home, where he lived with his beloved wife, Maria.
Don was born in Chicago, IL, in 1934 and was a graduate of the Marion Military Academy. He attended the University of Colorado, in Boulder, CO, where he was granted undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Engineering. He entered the technology and defense sector, where he worked for a variety of companies over his working career, including Leeds and Northrup, Bristol Babcock and others.
After his corporate career, Don and Maria became entrepreneurs as the owners of Utica Concrete, a fireplace and concrete step manufacturing business located in Utica, NY. He retired from that endeavor a few years ago to enjoy life with Maria, his wife of 30 long and happy years.
He lived in many places across the United States, including Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut, California and New York. He had been a resident of the upstate communities of New Hartford and Middleville for nearly 30 years before his passing. He also lived in New Mexico and Utah.
Don was very active in the local area, where he was a member of the Town Council and a familiar sight in Herkimer County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting, reloading and was a certified sailing master who owned two sailboats during his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife, Maria; brother, Stephen; daughter, Valerie Walls; son, Michael; three stepchildren; and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen; his mother, Ann; and his son, Timothy.
A small private service will be held to memorialize his life and flowers can be sent to Maria at 168 Casler Road, Middleville, NY 13406.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe St., Little Falls, NY; Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315-823-2424).
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Don, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.eneafamily.com.



Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Enea Family Funeral Home
24 West Monroe Street
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 823-2424
