Donald H. Eckler 1924 - 2020

HERKIMER - Donald H. Eckler, age 95, passed away on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020 in Foltsbrook Nursing Home, Herkimer.

He was born on October 29, 1924, in Springfield, son of the late Leslie and Bernice Cotton Eckler. He was educated in VanHornesville Central School and graduated from Richfield Springs High School. On September 2, 1944, he was united in marriage to the former Ethel Mae Hoke in Schuyler. They shared a loving and devoted union of 71 years until her passing on February 25, 2016. Don had worked, as a truck driver, for the Doeskin Company in Utica and then for 21 years at the Remington Arms Company, Ilion. He retired in 1985. Mr. Eckler had a strong belief in God and was a longtime member of Emanuel Bible Baptist Church, Mohawk. Don was a man who was totally devoted to his family. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To those who knew him, they will never forget a warm, caring and generous man who was always there to help while looking for nothing in return. He will be sadly missed.

Surviving him are two daughters and their husbands, Kaye and David Smith, of Mohawk and Jean and Thomas Fenton, of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Carol Macrina and her husband, Anthony, of Mohawk, Donald Smith and his wife, Lori, of Dallesport, WA, David Smith and his wife, Julia, of Bedford, VA, Aaron Smith and companion, Emilee Konchar, of Milford, Jay Fenton and his wife, Donna, of Middletown, DE and Stephen Fenton and his wife, Sarah, of Mebane, NC; eighteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many cousins. Besides his parents and wife, Ethel, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Eckler; a half brother, Harry Smith; a sister, Roberta Galusha; and stepsister, Shirley Jasewicz.

A private graveside funeral service was held in Cedarville Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Emanuel Bible Baptist Church, 54 West Main Street, Mohawk, NY 13407.



