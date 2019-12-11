Home

Donald I. Baker 1931 - 2019
HERKIMER – Donald I. Baker, age 88, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
He was born on June 19, 1931, in Walton, son of Thelma and Lewis Baker. He attended Walton Schools and then the State University of Cortland. Don served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. Upon his return, he married Catherine Sharino, of Frankfort, on August 18, 1956. He continued his education and received his Master's Degree from Syracuse University in Education Administration and was a lifelong fan of Syracuse football and basketball. Don was a 53 year member of B.P.O.E. #1439 Herkimer.
Don was never happier than when he was with his family. Don was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Catherine. He is survived by his son, David and his wife, Mary K. Baker; a son, Dana Baker, all of Herkimer; a sister, Nadene Kopetz, of Afton; grandchildren, Danielle Baker and Jen Scott, of Lewiston, ME, Jillian and Randy Sobel, of Stratford, CT, Grace Baker, of South Burlington, VT and Jacob Baker, of Burlington, VT.
Don chose to participate in the Anatomical Gift Program of Upstate Medical College, Syracuse. There are no calling hours or services.
His final wishes were for any donations to be made to .
Arrangements were made through Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
