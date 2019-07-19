|
|
Donald J. Walsh, Jr. 1958 - 2019
POMPEY - Donald J. Walsh, Jr., 61, of Pompey, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Born on March 17, 1958 in Malone, he was the son of Donald Walsh and Mildred Tripp, growing up in Herkimer. After graduation he was an FBO Line Supervisor for Sair Aviation for over 20 years.
After beating Stage 4 Lymphoma, 18 years ago, he went on working for Immaculate Conception Church in Pompey.
He was the fire police caption for the Pompey Hill Fire department, an Elk for Lodge #1439, and a volunteer for .
Don loved being outdoors, watching sports, listening to music, and going to concerts and mostly loved spending time with his family.
Surviving is his wife of 29 years Lynda; daughter Sarah Walsh; sister Diane (John) Wilson, brothers Daniel Walsh and Darrell (Laurie) Walsh; and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Don's Life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27th at 1 PM at the Pompey Community Church, 2555 Berwyn Road, Lafayette, NY 13084.
Contributions in his memory may be made to , 4043 Maple Rd., Suite 105, Amherst, NY 14226 or the Pompey Hill Fire Department, 7407 Academy St., Pompey, NY 13138.
For a guest book, directions, and florists please visit www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com. NEWLL-FAY Manlius 315-637-3214
Published in Times Telegram from July 19 to July 20, 2019