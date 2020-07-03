Donald V. White 1960 - 2020
Life Long Ilion Resident
ILION - Donald V. White, age 59, of Hakes Rd., Ilion, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford.
He was born on August 10, 1960, in Ilion, the son of Donald "Pete" J. White and Alice (Ingraham) White and attended Ilion schools. Don was employed at Remington Arms Co., Ilion, for 17 years.
Surviving family members include his father, Donald "Pete" White; his daughters, Samantha Charlotteen and Amanda Burrit; Nicholas Canelo, who he raised as his son; several grandchildren; his sisters, Lisa Whitmore, of PA and Wendy White, of Ilion; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Alice, on May 16, 2019.
A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Donald or add to his online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com
.
Arrangements are entrusted to the White Family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Homes, Ilion (315-895-7722).