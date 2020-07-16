Donald W. Stannard 1963 - 2020
Long Time Ilion Resident
ILION - Donald W. Stannard, age 56, of Center St., Ilion, passed away as a result of a tragic accidental drowning while fishing, on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born on July 21, 1963, in Ilion, the son of Donald G. and Irene F. (Kellogg) Stannard and graduated from Ilion High School. Don was a machine operator at Kwik-Kut Mfg. Co., Mohawk. He had also worked, for many years, at the Mohawk Valley Florist, Ilion.
He attended the Church of the Annunciation.
Don enjoyed being an engineer on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. He also loved to go fishing. He was a former member of the Ilion Volunteer Fire Dept.
Surviving family members include his mother and father, Irene and Donald G. Stannard, with whom he resided in Ilion; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close family friends.
A Memorial Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12 noon at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location at 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion (Town of Frankfort), with Deacon James Bower, officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service. Please wear a mask if you plan to attend.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Don or add to his online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com
.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Ilion Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, Central Fire Station, Ilion, NY 13357. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to Don's family Funeral Director, Don Applegate.