Donald W. Webb 1932 - 2019
STRATFORD - Mr. Donald W. Webb, 87, of 355 Perkins Mill Road, Stratford, founder and Director of the Christian Lake Bible Conference Center, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, October, 5, 2019, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, NY.
Mr. Webb was born in the Town of Glenn on October 13, 1932, the son of Harold and Elvalena (Jacobson) Webb and attended country schools.
His marriage to the former Elva June "Ellie" Osborne, took place on August 22, 1952, in Northville, NY. Mrs. Webb predeceased him on August 4, 2001.
Don was self-employed as a logger, for many years, retiring several years ago.
In 1971, he founded the Christian Lake Bible Conference Center in the town of Salisbury. Don served as Director for over 45 years, along with its caretaker and overseer. He also enjoyed antiques and working on building or rebuilding engines.
He is survived by his son and his wife, Alan and Melissa Webb and his grandchildren, Joshua Webb and Sarah Webb. He also leaves his best friend and colleague, Brother James Ryel.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 PM in the Ferndale Cemetery, 545 North Perry Street, Johnstown, NY. Rev. Ben Wilkerson, former Pastor of the Believers Bible Church, Dolgeville, will officiate. Friends are invited to attend. There are no calling hours.
A message of sympathy or a remembrance of Don may be sent to the family at www.robertsfuneralcare.com.
His arrangements are entrusted to Brian A. Roberts of the Roberts Funeral Home, 3 Faville Avenue, Dolgeville.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019