1/1
Donna Angelichio
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Angelichio 1941 - 2020
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother
ILION - Donna Angelichio, age 79, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany.
She was born on February 1, 1941, in Ilion, the daughter of James and Beatrice (Crandall) Furman and graduated from Ilion High School in 1958. Donna was married to Anthony "Doc" "Tony" Angelichio, DMD, on June 28, 1973. He died on March 12, 2012. She enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving family members include her son, Joseph Laura and his wife, Stacie and their children, Anthony, "AJ" and Jake, of Chester, NY; her stepson, Michael Angelichio and his wife, Elizabeth and their children, Emily and Jack, of Kennebunk, ME; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and good friends, who were like "her family". She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony; her daughter, Jamie Laura Carter; her stepson, Anthony Angelichio, Jr.; and her sister, Anne E. Day.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Church of the Annunciation, West St., Ilion, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Anthony Barratt. Those who wish to attend are required to wear a mask in church and practice social distancing. There is also a limit to the number of people in church, according to NYS current Covid 19 restrictions.
In keeping with Donna's wishes, there are no scheduled calling hours.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Donna, or add to her online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Church of the Annunciation, 109 West St., Ilion, NY 13357 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Tribute Program, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Community Hospice Foundation, Gift for the Hospice Inn, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12209. Envelopes will also be available at church before and after the Mass. Please omit flowers. Thank you.
Donna prearranged and entrusted her funeral service arrangements and supervision to her longtime family friend and former neighbor, Don Applegate, at Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion, NY (315-895-7722).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home
102 West Street
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 895-7722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved