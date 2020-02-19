|
|
Donna DeSurrey
HERKIMER - Donna DeSurrey found rest and peace in the arms of Jesus on November 21, 2019.
Despite facing so many obstacles in life, Donna ran the race with an open heart, fought a good fight and now wears the victor's crown.
Donna had a generous heart and an uplifting spirit. She was a very kind and caring person who would happily go out of her way to help others, especially the "least of these".
Donna loved books, cooking for her family and friends and caring for animals, going to great lengths and often great expense to see to their comfort.
She was sensitive, brilliant and compassionate and impacted many lives. She will be missed.
She is survived by her father, Joshua Goodson; her sister, Natalie DeSurrey; her aunts, Anne Marie Fasullo, Gloria Benigno and Linda Udasco; and her uncle, John Udasco. We are all so proud of her.
A Memorial Service commerating her life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 PM at the Curtiss Road Cornerstone Chapel, 846 Curtiss Road, Salisbury, NY. (Google maps will list it as in Little Falls, NY, but their directions will get you there.)
Anyone that knew Donna and would like to share something in her memory is invitged to attend. A luncheon will follow.
The family can be contacted by text message at 315-527-6590 or 315-724-8603.
"The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters".
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020