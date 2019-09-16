Home

Delker And Terry Funeral Home
30 South Street
Edmeston, NY 13335
(607) 965-8242
Donna Lee Sweet

Donna Lee Sweet Obituary
Donna Lee Sweet 1939 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Donna Lee Sweet, 80, of New Hartford and formerly of West Burlington, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in New Hartford.
Donna was born on May 27, 1939, in Edmeston, NY, the daughter of the late Randall O. and Wilma A. Rose Bennett.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert L Sweet, Jr.; and a sister, Darlene Squires.
She is survived by her children, Kimberlee (Joseph) Legault, Kellee (Dale) Gregory, Michael (Mary) Sweet and Robbin (Roxanne) Sweet. Also surviving are grandchildren, Joseph (Christine) Sweet, Jeremiah (Melissa) Gregory, Erica (Steven) Morat, Marissa (Michael) Neel, Kayla Sweet and Michael Sweet; six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ronald (Jill) Bennett, Gordon (Fran) Bennett, Judith Slentz, Dale (Sandy) Bennett and Paula (Gary) Schoonover; and are many nieces and nephews.
A lifetime resident of the area, Donna graduated from Edmeston Central School and Oneonta State University before embarking on a teaching career, retiring from the Mount Markham School District after many years of service.
Donna was a member of the Edmeston United Methodist Church, the Edmeston Tea Circle, the New York State Teachers Union and the American Legion Post 1311 Ladies Auxiliary.
Calling hours will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, September 20th at Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Edmeston, NY. A Celebration of Donna's Life will be held immediately following the calling hours at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Eckert officiating.
Donations may be made to , www.Stjude.org/donate, in loving memory of Donna.
To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
