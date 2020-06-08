Dora M. Schuyler
Dora M. Schuyler
OPPENHEIM, NY - Dora M. Schuyler, 83, of Oppenheim, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, June 7, 2020 at St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with her loving family by her side.
Calling hours and funeral services are private at this time.
The family is being cared for by Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329 (315) 429-7123.
Please visit our website at www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com, to leave a message of sympathy and to sign the guest book for the Family of Dora M. Schuyler.

Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, Inc.
30 Wolf Street
Dolgeville, NY 13329
315-429-7123
