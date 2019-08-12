|
|
Doris Anne Ludwig 1933 - 2019
MOHAWK - Doris Anne Ludwig, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at The Grand in Ilion.
She was born on January 16, 1933, in Troy, NY, the daughter of the late Samuel and Evelyn Bristol Wise and was educated in Albany, Oneonta and Mildred Ellie Secretarial School. Doris was united in marriage with Richard L. Ludwig on February 6, 1954. He passed away on February 5, 2013.
Doris was employed, as a bank teller, with Oneida National and then the Bank of America prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Mohawk Reformed Church and the Mohawk American Legion.
Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Frank Roe, of Mohawk; a sister, Lynn Pelish, of Norwich, CT; her grandchildren, Keith Martin and his partner, Don Phillips, Frank Roe, Jr. and his wife, Amanda, Francis Roe and his wife, Abby, Joshua Ludwig, Cameron Ludwig and his wife, Leila and Shannon Ludwig. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Eowyn, Marc and Maya Ludwig, Corbin and Gavin Roe; and two nieces and their families, Debbie Currier and Erica Pelish-Sundstrom.
A Memorial Celebration of Doris' Life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at the Mohawk Reformed Church. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 11:00 to Noon. Interment for Doris and Dick, will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Doris' family would like to thank the second floor staff at The Grand for all their kindness and Pastor Brian Engel and the church members for their friendship and thoughts and prayers.
Friends are asked to consider memorials to the Caring Friends Team, 6 Hillview Dr., Mohawk, NY 13407 or the Mohawk Reformed Church, 18 Otsego St., Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at church.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019