Doris E. McHarg
Doris E. McHarg 1934 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD/SARATOGA SPRINGS - Doris E. (Jordan) McHarg, age 86, passed away on June 26, 2020 at the Sitrin Long Term Health Care Center surrounded by her family.
A Graveside Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Herkimer, NY.
Doris was born on June 9, 1934 in Plattsburgh, NY, the daughter of the late Roland M. and Doris G. (Sloan) Jordan.
Doris graduated in 1952 from Ilion High School and in 1957 from Plattsburgh Teachers College, Plattsburgh, NY, with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education; she then taught full and part-time for over 25 years.
She married Charles G. McHarg, Jr. on January 29, 1957 at Annunciation Church, Ilion, NY.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved doing puzzles, traveling, camping, fishing and the outdoors.
Surviving are her husband, Charles, of 63 years; her son, David McHarg and his wife, Julie, of Castorland, NY; her three daughters, Terry Agel, of Chicago, IL, Kathleen Russo and her husband, Thomas, of Hudson, OH and Michele Muller, of Hudson Falls, NY; her sister, Nancy DeLux, of Charlotte, NC; her sister-in-law, Helen May and her husband, Ben, of Leesburg, FL; and ten grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, Nicholas, Kelsey, Zoë, Steven, Remy, Jacob, Marcellus and Isabella; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Roland and Doris Jordan; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Katherine McHarg, Sr.; sister-in-law, Ann Venditte and her husband, James; and brother-in-law, John McHarg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The McHarg family has entrusted Doris' final arrangements to the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, Harry and Kevin Enea, Martin Ciaccia and Don Applegate, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.



Published in Times Telegram from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home
102 West Street
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 895-7722
