|
|
Doris M. (Gia) Donahue 1917 - 2019
ILION - Doris M. Donahue (Gia), 101, went peacefully into Heaven on September 25, 2019.
Doris was born on December 26, 1917, in Cedarville, the daughter of the late Lynn and Velma Miller Tutty and was a graduate of Mohawk Central School. On July 14 1945, she was united in marriage with Bernard T. Donahue in the Ilion Baptist Parsonage; he passed away on June 17, 1986.
Doris started her working career at Remington Rand, then went with Duofold and finally retired from M.D.S. in 1980. She was a member of the Ilion First Baptist Church and was Past President and Life Member of the Post 502 Auxiliary. She spent a lot of time at Lowey Lake and enjoyed many days fishing. She loved sports, being an avid Syracuse Basketball fan, never missing a game if she could help it. She loved Tony Dorsett from the Cowboys and Reggie Jackson from the Yankees, but most of all she loved watching her grand and great grandchildren play sports. Doris enjoyed playing poker, for nickels, with family (winning and taking their change), talking and sharing stories of her life, singing, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and word searches.
Doris was a kind, loving, caring, generous woman to everyone she came in contact with; if you met and knew her, you couldn't help but love her. She was willing to help anyone, expecting nothing in return.
Doris is survived by her children and their spouses, Patricia and Larry Hubbell, Frankfort, Alton and Karen Donahue, Pomona, CA; four grandchildren and their spouses, Eric and Alisa Hubbell, Little Falls, Heather and Donald Bishop, III, Ilion, Lindsay and Greg Halverson, Ontario, CA and Megan Donahue and fiancée, Jason Smith Irvine, CA. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Katie Hubbell, Ilion, Todd Hubbell, Little Falls, Miranda Hubbell, Little Falls, Jordyn Bishop, Ilion, Daniel Bishop, Ilion and Jessica Bishop, Sauquoit; also a great-great-grandson, Logan Hubbell, Ilion; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Angela Harrington and Tyer Mayton, Little Falls; and her fur babies, Hanna, Shadow, Gibson and Sammy, whom she dearly loved.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion, with Rev. John Partise officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedarville Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Valley Health Services, especially Cissy Rando, Melissa Wood, Carol Kamp, Jizelle Martinez, Courtney, Jean, Erica, Jessica and Kasi, as well as the Activities Department Staff including, Laura, Julie, Mullinda, Lynn and Kristen, for the special care you gave Doris. She spoke highly of you all and always stated how good you were to her; she loved you all.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019